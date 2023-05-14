Cyclone Mocha Makes Landfall Near Bangladesh-Myanmar Border, 195-kmph Winds Create Havoc in Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Mocha, one of the most powerful cyclones in Bay of Bengal, began to crash ashore at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Sunday, uprooting trees and bringing driving rain to a region home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.

Packing winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour Mocha hit between Cox’s Bazar, where nearly one million Rohingya refugees live in camps largely made up of flimsy shelters, and Myanmar’s Sittwe, the office said.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Mocha: