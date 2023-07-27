Cypher Case: Pak FIA Summons Imran Khan for Questioning on August 1 | Exclusive Details

A day after questioning former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday summoned him for August 1 over charges of jeopardising national security by exposing a controversial diplomatic communication commonly known as “cypher". The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief used a cable sent by the country’s embassy in Washington in March last year to blame the United States for orchestrating his ouster from power a month later.

CNN-News18 has exclusively accessed details of the summons issued to Imran Khan. Here are extracts from it:

Advertisement