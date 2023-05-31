Debt Ceiling Deal Progresses but Dangers Mount for US House Speaker McCarthy

When the debt ceiling deal received the nod from the House Rules Committee as they voted 7-6 Tuesday to advance it to the full House, it seemed like US President Joe Biden and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could both walk away from it thinking they both won something after weeks of tense discussions.

For Biden, it may come as a relief ahead of the US election season but for McCarthy it could mean trouble. A report by the Hill said North Carolina House Representative Dan Bishop became the first Republican to publicly support ousting Kevin McCarthy.

It is not just Bishop who is calling for his removal from the role of the US House Speaker. The House Freedom Caucus, a group of which he is a member, has already said that Republicans must vote against this deal en masse.

The House Freedom Caucus feels the debt limit deal that did not meet their standards. They wanted more spending cuts despite the package possibly reducing deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade.

“This deal fails, fails completely, and that’s why these members and others will be absolutely opposed to the deal," Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvanian Republican, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said, flanked by others outside the Capitol. “We will do everything in our power to stop it," he further added.

Texas Republican Chip Roy also chimed in: “There’s going to be a reckoning".

These three aforementioned Republican leaders were among the 20 House Republicans who withheld support for McCarthy for Speaker in January, resulting in a historic 15-ballot Speaker election, the Hill said in a report.

Among those 20 Republicans, there were also 12 who denied the 2020 Election results.

“Let me put it this way. I think this bill indicates exactly why I have concerns about him being Speaker," Biggs was quoted as saying by the Hill.

Matt Gaetz, also among these 20, also opposed to McCarthy’s speakership said the changes McCarthy negotiated with Biden were cosmetic in nature. “If a majority of Republicans are against a piece of legislation and you use Democrats to pass it, that would immediately be a black letter violation of the deal we had with McCarthy to allow his ascent to the Speakership," Gaetz was quoted as saying by Newsmax.

He then went on to say that there is potential for it triggering “an immediate motion to vacate".

The motion to vacate the chair, a rarely employed measure, has not resulted in the removal of any Speaker thus far, although former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina) famously filed such a motion against former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) in 2015, which, although defeated in the House Rules Committee, is believed to have played a role in Boehner’s subsequent resignation from office.