Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Avoided Shaking Hands with China's Li Shangfu at Bilateral Meet: Report

India also took a tough stance on the border issue during the bilateral summit held between both minister and said peace and tranquillity in the border is non-negotiable

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 18:19 IST

New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with China's Defence Minister General Shangfu, SCO Secretary-General Ming and Russia's Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi (Image: PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with China's Defence Minister General Shangfu, SCO Secretary-General Ming and Russia's Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh reportedly did not exchange a handshake with Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. Singh and Shangfu met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) where both discussed developments in the India-China border areas and bilateral ties.

General Li Shangfu’s visit to New Delhi for the SCO defence ministers’ conclave is the first time a defence minister from China visited India following the border transgression in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

The news agency citing video footage of defence minister Rajnath Singh with bilateral meetings with Tajikistan defence minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Iran’s Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani, Kazakhstan’s Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov and Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu shows Singh exchanging firm handshakes with all of them but not with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a bilateral meeting conveyed to counterpart General Li Shangfu that “development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders".

“The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders. He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments," a statement released by the government said.

China also released a statement later on Friday which attempted to paint a rosy picture of the bilateral relationship and sideline the border issue.

The Chinese readout of the bilateral meeting said: “The situation on the China-India border is generally stable and the two sides have maintained communication through military and diplomatic channels. The two sides should take a long-term view, place the border issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations, and promote the transition of the border situation to normalised management."

However, Singh took a tough stance on Thursday and pointed out that Chinese actions on the Line of Actual Control is the reason why bilateral relations have deteriorated.

“(The defence minister) added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation," the statement from the government said.

first published: April 28, 2023, 18:19 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 18:19 IST
