Not Just Delhi, Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Batter Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, Beijing

Extreme rain and floods have inundated northern states of India and Delhi is witnessing flood-like situations as Yamuna’s water level keeps rising. Devastating monsoon seasons have not only impacted India but extreme rain is being reported across several countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and other Asian countries.

A report by the BBC said that above 100 people have died across Asia this month due to the intense monsoon season. Extreme rain has caused floods and landslides in China and Japan.

Storms battered the South Korean capital Seoul and the Philippines is preparing for a tropical cyclone. In all of these major cities, hundreds of thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

Eight people, including a local politician, died on the Japanese island of Kyushu following the record-breaking floods. Several others are still missing. Several Japanese cities have logged record amounts of rain.

Japan, according to the World Meteorological Organization’s top officials, are “extremely alert" and “well-prepared" when it comes to flood management but authorities there, too, have struggled to mitigate the impacts.

Authorities in Japan’s Kyushu evacuated more than 420,000 residents from two prefectures.

Authorities in Seoul evacuated 135 people on Friday as heavy rains led to power cuts across 4,000 households in the South Korean capital. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said authorities must focus on preventing deaths.

Scientists believe that climate change caused by global warming has led to the likelihood of heavy rain across the world. They believe that a warmer atmosphere holds more water, the BBC report said.

They also pointed to the onset of El Niño which leads to the rise of sea surface temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific to at least 0.5°C above the long-term average. This has happened for the first time in seven years, the BBC said.