Democrats, Republicans, Indian-American Diaspora in Festive Spirits ahead of PM Modi’s US Visit

Indian-American politicians, Democrats, Republicans and prominent members of the Indian diaspora including the Indian diaspora itself is preparing to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his state visit to the United States next week.

The atmosphere and the energy among US politicians, Indian-American lawmakers and the Indian-American diaspora resembles that of a festival as there is less than one week left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.

A plethora of reactions came from the US from American lawmakers as well before PM Modi’s visit. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India and the US is united by shared democratic values.

“Prime Minister Modi, welcome to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian American community virtually everywhere in our state. Business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, students, doctors, workers, advocates, and leaders in the community. Indian Americans serve our nation honourably in the military. They’re part of the fabric of our state," the Ohio Democrat said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

Alabama House Democrat Jeremy Gray said PM Modi’s visit to the US underscores the depth of the bilateral relationship while highlighting the Prime Minister’s contribution towards raising awareness on the benefits of yoga. Gray said he and Alabamans believe that the International Yoga Day will foster a deep understanding between both nations.

Florida Republican Bill Posey pointed out that the strong relationship between India and the US contains China and prevents it from threatening peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. This is a relationship to be celebrated as we welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington next week," Posey told lawmakers in the US Congress as per a video shared by the Indian embassy.

“Americans of Indian descent are an important fabric of Indian life," Posey said.

Republican Governor of Missouri Mike Parson also extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi. “On behalf of all Missourians, I want to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to our great country. Missouri has a strong tie with India. Over 20,000 Missourians were born in India and Missouri and India have a robust relationship and it regards India as a strong partner," Parson said.

California Democrat Ami Bera said India and the United States will grow together and India is rising as an economic powerhouse. “It’s an important visit considering the geopolitical challenges & as India is rising as an economic power. It is an opportunity to work on US-India trade relationships. There is a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together," Bera was quoted as saying by ANI.

Republican congressman Rich McCormick representing Georgia’s 6th congressional district said the visit will increase the goodwill between both nations.

“I am excited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to America to extend goodwill between our two nations in one of the most strategically important relationships we have in the world," McCormick said.

Congressman Greg Landsman, an Ohioan Democrat, said he is looking forward to PM Modi’s state visit. “India is a key partner in our efforts to strengthen democracy in the US and around the world," Landsman said.

“I look forward to hearing from Prime Minister Modi during our Joint Meeting of Congress on his vision for India, relationship with the USA and our shared work together to advance peace, prosperity, democratic values and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Gregory Meeks, senior Democrat representing 5th Congressional District of New York said.

Republican congressman Don Bacon, representative for Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district, said the visit will allow both nations to strengthen the bonds between both nations.

“India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting America on June 22nd, and will speak to Congress. The largest and oldest democracies will have great opportunities to strengthen our bonds. We share common threats and believe in common values," Bacon said in a tweet.

Democrat Troy Carter, representing Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district in the US House of Representatives said: “The US & India have an important relationship and collaborate in diverse fields like medicine, technology, & sustainable growth. I am happy that the President and First Lady of the US have invited the Prime Minister of India to visit our great nation & I look forward to hearing the Prime Minister’s address to Congress."

Delaware governor and Democrat John Carney said PM Modi’s visit will strengthen economic and cultural ties between both nations. “The historic state visit 2023 will serve as another way for India and the US to strengthen our economic and cultural relationship," Carney said.

Arvind Panagariya, the former vice chairman of NITI Aayog, who is currently teaching at the Columbia University said everyone is eagerly waiting for PM Modi’s visit as well as his address to the US Congress. He pointed out that he will be the third leader after former UK PM Winston Churchill and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address the US Congress on more than one occasion.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Pawan Sinha said that India and the US form a strong team and are committed to solve global problems together. In a video shared by the Indian embassy, the professor of neuroscience Sinha pointed out that both nations are working together to ensure healthcare reaches in an equitable manner to all sections of the society.

The US India Business Council President chief Atul Keshap extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister and said the visit will “unleash even more potential and escape velocity in US-India relations".

New York-based chef Vikas Khanna said he is “excited" for PM Modi’s state visit. “He has been a bridge between two greatest democracies in the world. He has given us the voice and pride to represent our country in the US. I am looking forward to the visit," Khanna said.

The Prime Minister will be in the US from June 21 to June 24.