'Dialogue is the Only Answer': India on Ukraine Conflict at UN, Backs Black Sea Grain Deal

India has once again expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and has urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. Speaking at United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) annual debate on Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN voiced India’s position, saying that no solution can ever be arrived at at the cost of human lives and that escalation of violence is in no one’s interest.

While underlining concern over the reports of attacks on civilians and other infrastructure, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj again voiced the famous words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that “this is not an era of war." “It is with this understanding and spirit that India actively participates in this debate," she said.

“India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and misery for its people, particularly for the women, children and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighboring countries," Kamboj told the General Assembly.

This debate on Ukraine came in the wake of Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain initiative, also known as the UN grain deal. On Monday, Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which affected the flow of grain from Ukraine to regions in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

This move has worsened concerns about hunger and rising food prices in those areas. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, played a vital role in facilitating food transportation from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Its suspension came as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, exacerbating the global food crisis.

On the UN grain deal, Ambassador Kamboj said India is concerned about recent developments in the region which have not helped in securing the larger cause of peace and stability. “I will add here that India has supported the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and hopes for an early resolution to the present impasse," she added.

Kamboj argued that the global order that the international community subscribes to is based on international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States. “These principles must be upheld without exception," she said.