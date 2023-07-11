Trends :US Climate CatastrophePakistan IMF LoanBBC Presenter RowBastille Day CelebrationsModi in France
Did Joe Biden Breach Royal Protocol? US Prez Creates Stir by Putting His Hand on King Charles' Back

Did Joe Biden Breach Royal Protocol? US Prez Creates Stir by Putting His Hand on King Charles' Back

After the greeting, Joe Biden placed his hand on the King Charles’ back as they reviewed the assembled Welsh Guards on the Windsor quadrangle

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 11:56 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

US President Joe Biden (R) and Britain's King Charles III (L) make their way to the dais, during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor on July 10, 2023. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden (R) and Britain's King Charles III (L) make their way to the dais, during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor on July 10, 2023. (AFP)

US President Joe Biden, who is on a tour to Europe, caused a stir on Monday when he appeared to breach royal protocol by touching King Charles III during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Biden, who arrived in the UK late on Sunday and spent the night at the US Embassy in London, dropped in for tea and climate change talks with King Charles III on Monday, after a garden meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before a NATO leaders’ summit on Ukraine.

Biden arrived on the Windsor grounds by helicopter for their first one-on-one meeting since the coronation of King Charles in May. “The Star Spangled Banner" and “God Save the King" rang out across the manicured lawns of the stately royal residence west of London, before the pair inspected the troops and disappeared inside.

US President Joe Biden (L) and Britain’s King Charles III (C) turn having inspected the Guard of Honour formed by the Welsh Guards, during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor on July 10, 2023. (AFP)

When Biden’s car arrived at the Castle, King Charles greeted him with a handshake. However, the US President raised eyebrows among longtime palace observers by placing his hand on the monarch’s elbow as the two men shook hands.

After the greeting, the president placed his hand on the King’s back as they reviewed the assembled Welsh Guards on the Windsor quadrangle, with the monarch reciprocating in a similar gesture a short time later.

However, the two appeared to be smiling and in good spirits as they reviewed the Guard of Honour with Charles attempting to hurry Biden along.

There was a speculation that Biden broke the Royal protocol by casually putting his hand on King Charles during the conversation. According to the protocol, the monarch is generally not to be touched.

US President Joe Biden and Britain’s King Charles III react as they walk after a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor on July 10, 2023. - US President Joe Biden was in Britain on Monday, where he met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III, before going on to a NATO summit in Lithuania. (Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP)

However, a Buckingham Palace source told People that Biden did not breach protocol and the King was “entirely comfortable" with the encounter.

“What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations," the source said.

Earlier in 2018, former US President Donald Trump made a similar mistake while meeting Queen Elizabeth, where he cut off her path when he stepped in front of her, according to reports.

Trump was criticized for not letting the queen walk first, as per the Royal protocol.

King Charles and Joe Biden have met several times during their public life, with the two most recent meetings in the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and a Buckingham Palace reception during the 2021 G7 summit.

    • The meeting between the two leaders come two months after the coronation in London in May. In line with precedent, the US president did not attend the event but was represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

    The couple had previously been at the state funeral of Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, while Biden visited the late queen at Windsor after the G7 summit in 2021.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 14:31 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 11:56 IST
