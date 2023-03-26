To resolve “Pakistan’s problems", former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday presented a roadmap to change the government and increase exports.

Holding the incumbent rulers responsible for the current situation of the country, Khan questioned “did our ancestors give sacrifices for this Pakistan?" at a public rally in Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan, according to Pakistan-based The Express Tribune.

Khan alleges that level playing field does not mean to tie Khan’s hands and give others the facilities but it means giving equal opportunities to all. “I want to ask a question to the establishment of Pakistan — it’s clear that there’s a cross on me, you won’t let come me to power… but do you even have a plan to save Pakistan?" he questioned the government.

According to Khan, the 10-point plan to rescue Pakistan includes overseas Pakistani investment, enabling exports, tourism, minerals, small, medium industry, agriculture, increasing the tax net and prevention of money laundering.

Advertisement

He stressed that the country needs difficult decisions to be made to revamp governance and increase exports. He pointed out that Pakistan doesn’t collect sufficient taxes, resulting in an outflow of dollars that exceeds the inflow.

According to Khan, only 2.5 million Pakistanis out of 220 million pay taxes. He mentioned about increasing the tax base to achieve progress.

Khan also said if exports increase, the inflow of dollars would also increase. He also urged the need for a complete revamp of governance to achieve economic prosperity.

A “surgery" was needed in Pakistan to put the house in order, and if that were done, overseas Pakistanis would bring their dollars to the country, he added.

He suggested incentivising overseas Pakistanis to invest and proposed VIP status for exporters. He also proposed giving loans to young people to start business and reviving the mortgage scheme, which his party had introduced for the first time in Pakistan’s history.

Read all the Latest News here