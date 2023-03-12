'Didn't Know it was Him': Man Attempts to Rob His Own Son at Knifepoint in Scotland, Arrested

In a bizarre incident, a man in Scotland attempted to rob his own son at knifepoint in Glasgow. The masked man, who attempted to rob a teenager, was unaware the boy was his own son.

The 45-year-old had disguised himself with a snood and targeted the boy at an ATM in Cranhill in Glasgow in November 2022. The 17-year-old son had used the cash machine near his home to withdraw 10 pounds, BBC reported.

When the boy put his card in his pocket and took the cash from the machine, he was pinned up against the wall by the neck.

The boy saw a large knife pressed against his face. The robber told the victim to handover the money, according to the Prosecutor Carrie Stevens.

The victim immediately identified his father from the voice and his eyes. “Are you serious? Do you know who this is?" the boy asked.

The attacker said he didn’t care, then the teenager pulled down the snood to reveal his face to his father. “What are you doing," the boy asked to which his father said, “I’m sorry, I’m desperate."

The boy fled the scene and alerted his family members about the incident and the police were called. The robber was subsequently arrested and later confessed to his crime.

“I didn’t know it was him at the cash machine. I have done it. I will do the time for it," the accused said while admitting a charge of attempting to rob the victim.

“These are an extraordinary set of events," Sheriff Andrew Cubie told the court. The man has been sentenced to 26 months in prison.

Edward Gilroy, defending the accused, said, “His mother, brother and son are all extremely angry at him."

