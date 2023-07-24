Trends :Taiwan MEA ReportHunter BidenOcean TemperaturesRestore Trump
Disruptive Technologies like AI Deepening Cybersecurity Challenges: Doval at BRICS Meet

The national security adviser underscored the need for collective efforts to deal with challenges emanating from cybersecurity

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 20:13 IST

New Delhi, India

In addition to BRICS, the other Friends of BRICS countries that participated were Belarus, Burundi, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Cuba. Pic/News18

National security adviser Ajit Doval participated in the Friends of BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, where the issue of cybersecurity was discussed at length. In addition to BRICS, the other Friends of BRICS countries that participated were Belarus, Burundi, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Cuba.

The NSA highlighted the need for collective efforts to deal with challenges emanating from cybersecurity. The Global South in particular needs to overcome limitations of resources. In this endeavour, India will always remain at the forefront of working closely with the Global South, he said.

Doval emphasised that the gravity of cyber risks will increase exponentially with the advent of disruptive technologies such as AI, Big Data, and the Internet of Things.

He also highlighted the linkages between cybercriminals and terrorists including the use of cyberspace for financing, money laundering, radicalising, lone wolf attacks, recruitment, and secured communications.

    • Younger populations are particularly susceptible to the spread of extremist ideologies through the use of social media sites because they are technology savvy and have impressionable minds, he said.

    The NSA also held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS and Friends of BRICS countries.

    first published: July 24, 2023, 20:13 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 20:13 IST
