Diwali to Be Added to List of Public School Holidays in New York City

New York City Diwali Holiday: New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced Diwali will be observed as a school holiday in New York City. Diwali is among the most celebrated Indian festivals in the United States with diaspora Indian-Americans as well as American citizens across several communities also participating in the festivities.

The New York state lawmakers recently enacted a legislation designating the festival of lights as a holiday in the country’s biggest school system in the US.

The New York City mayor Adams, also a Democrat, called it a significant win for the local families. He also thanked Indian-American New York legislative assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar and Indian-American community leaders for helping make Diwali a school holiday.

“I’m so proud to have stood with Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday. I know it’s a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!" Adams said, tweeting photos from the event.

He also said that he remains confident that New York governor Kathy Hochul will sign the bill.

The holiday will replace the Brooklyn-Queens Day on the school calendar once Hochul signs it into law. “My press conference with Eric Adams today at City Hall. I was proud to lead and win the fight to make Diwali a School Holiday, alongside Mayor Eric Adams," Rajkumar said.

Adams said that it represents a symbolic declaration to those who feel unwelcome and tells them that they are not an outsider and a part of this city. “We’re now saying New York is made for everyone. No matter where you came from," Adams said.