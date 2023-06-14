‘Dogs, Afghans Not Allowed’: Pak Keeps Afghan Refugees in Apartheid-like Conditions, Launches Crackdown

Afghan refugees who have fled to Pakistan following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 are living in squalid conditions, activists have told CNN-News18.

The Pakistani authorities have also been accused of extorting and harrassing Afghan refugees. The nation is being accused of violating the code of conduct set by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Afghan activists speaking to CNN-News18 said that refugees are not provided with adequate food and shelter and for those refugees enrolled in some form of employment, they are also deprived of a daily minimum wage. There are no welfare programmes either for the development of Afghan refugees.

The activists claim they are being treated like animals and pointed to Islamabad police’s order which says that “dogs and Afghans" are not allowed in the “Red Zone".

Moreover, there are 800 Afghan refugees languishing in jails and 1,100 of those who fled the Taliban regime have been deported. Activists said that the Pakistani authorities have initiated a crackdown on Afghan refugees in Sindh, Islamabad and Punjab province.

The Pakistani counter-terrorism department detained at least 175 Afghan refugees in a search operation in Islamabad on June 6.

Pakistan, then, deported 25 imprisoned refugees, including women and children, to Afghanistan from Karachi and Hyderabad.

Islamabad Police has issued directions saying that not a single Afghan refugee would be allowed in the Red zone and the government has ordered to keep them away from the federal capital.

The Pakistan government is also planning to launch an operation to kick out the unregistered Afghan refugees, a person from the interior ministry, familiar with the developments, said. Unregistered Afghan refugees would be arrested under the Foreign Act of Pakistan, the aforementioned person said.

Afghan refugees and migrants have lodged complaints against Pakistani police’s interrogation methods and their mode of examination of legal documents, expressing their frustration over police abuse, extortion and maltreatment.

Thousands of Afghan refugees are living illegally and the Pakistan government has not renewed their registration due to security concerns. The number of unregistered Afghan refugees is 0.75 million, CNN-News18 said in its report.

The UN refugee agency says there are 3.7 million Afghans living in Pakistan but authorities have put that number above 10 million. The authorities have also accused the UN of not helping Pakistan on issues related to refugees.