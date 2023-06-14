Donald Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty' in Secret Documents Case, Calls US a 'Rigged Country'

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to mishandling government secrets in the classified documents case in a historic first appearance Tuesday in federal court in Maimi.

“We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty," Todd Blanche, Trump’s attorney was quoted as saying by AFP.

Trump was released less than an hour after the court proceedings.

However, as a condition of his release, he is prohibited from discussing the case with his co-defendant and aide Walt Nauta, who faces six counts in the indictment.

Trump was also allowed to leave the court on Tuesday with no travel conditions set for his bail. Prosecutors told the US Magistrate that they did not believe the former president was a “flight risk".

After Trump pleaded not guilty to charges in the classified documents case, he went straight to a Cuban restaurant and told a group of his supporters: “It’s a rigged deal here. We have a rigged country."

Shortly after the court appearance, the former US President’s motorcade halted at Cafe Versailles, a renowned Cuban restaurant in the heart of Little Havana.

During a stop at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, Trump told supporters that the United States was "rigged," "corrupt" and "in decline."

Trump’s motorcade arrived Tuesday afternoon at the courthouse shortly before he’s scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge, a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president charged with federal crimes.

It’s the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he’s being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign.

After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he’s expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

The runaway frontrunner in the 2024 Republican primary has vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome of the document’s case.

The 49-page indictment, dismissed by Trump as “ridiculous," includes photographs showing boxes of documents stacked at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach residence, in a ballroom and in a bathroom and shower.

Trump, who leads the Republican race for president by more than 30 points has been impeached twice over allegations of misconduct in office and was recently found liable for sexual abuse.

He faces indictment or ongoing scrutiny in four criminal probes — in Washington, Florida, Georgia and New York — and could find himself on trial in multiple cases as he campaigns to return to the White House.

Trump — who has repeatedly complained that the investigations against him amount to a baseless “witch hunt" — vowed Monday to appoint a special prosecutor on his return to office to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.