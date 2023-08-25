Donald Trump Arrest HIGHLIGHTS: Former US President Booked in Georgia Election Case, Returns to X

Former US President Donald Trump surrendered on Thursday for a fourth time this year, with this case focusing on his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election defeat in Georgia.

List of Other Three Cases

1. Special counsel Jack Smith has been leading two federal probes related to Trump, both of which have resulted in charges against the former president.

2. Smith’s second case against Trump was unveiled in August when the former president was indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

3. Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York in March on state charges stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.