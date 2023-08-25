Donald Trump Arrest HIGHLIGHTS: Former US President Booked in Georgia Election Case, Returns to X

Curated By: Rohit
Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 16:11 IST
Atlanta, US
“Hey Deep State - He’s coming for you. See you on January 20th, 2025,"
Donald Trump Jr wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
His post came after the former US President was arrested at a Georgia jail Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond after having a historic mug shot taken.
Donald Trump on Thursday night posted for the first time on X, formerly known as Twitter. This was his first post since the final days of his term in office. Elon Musk responded to the post showing the mugshot of the former US President.
John Eastman, the lawyer who advised Donald Trump on the issue of Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results is unlikely to request a speedy trial in the Georgia election case, his attorney told CNN Thursday night.
Indian American US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy lashed out against the media coverage surrounding Donald Trump’s surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday, calling it “shameful,"
“I think this is shameful, Laura," he said in a Fox News interview.
Indian American US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy lashed out against the media coverage surrounding Donald Trump’s surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday, calling it “shameful,"
“I think this is shameful, Laura," he said in a Fox News interview.
Former US President Donald Trump surrendered on Thursday for a fourth time this year, with this case focusing on his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election defeat in Georgia.
List of Other Three Cases
1. Special counsel Jack Smith has been leading two federal probes related to Trump, both of which have resulted in charges against the former president.
2. Smith’s second case against Trump was unveiled in August when the former president was indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
3. Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York in March on state charges stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to Donald Trump, said she believes the former US President’s booking on criminal charges in Georgia on Thursday “solidified" his chances at winning the 2024 election for president. Lara slammed the case against Trump as a political prosecution on Thursday evening.
“I don’t think it will work. I think people understand what is going on, and I think tonight just solidified Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States," she was quoted as saying by Fox.
Donald Trump said he had a “terrible experience" while being booked at the Fulton County jail Thursday night, surrendering after being charged on 13 counts related to seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
The former US President, in separate interviews with US media outlets after his arrest, described the process as “very sad," and uncomfortable
With a stern expression, Donald Trump took a mug shot on Thursday while surrendering at an Atlanta jail. He faces charges of unlawfully plotting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.
This booking image now adds to the former president’s legacy as he navigates criminal cases across four U.S. cities while aiming for a return to the White House.
Former US President Donald Trump has returned to New Jersey after being booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on more than a dozen charges related to his attempts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results.
This marks the fourth time this year that the former president has faced criminal charges.
Without referencing media buzz around Donald Trump’s Surrender in Fulton County in the Georgia election case, US President Joe Biden’s campaign sent a fundraising email.
“I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign," the email read.
Donald Trump is now the first former US president to have a mugshot.
Trump surrendered at Fulton County jail where he had his mugshot taken.
Former US President Donald Trump has posted for the first time on X, formerly known as Twitter, since the final days of his term in office.
As former President Donald Trump was arrested in Atlanta, US President Joe Biden said he had spoken with Ukraine’s president on Friday and issued a fresh appeal for contributions to his 2024 re-election campaign “apropos of nothing."
Donald Trump’s team had discussed the former president’s mug shot prior to him taking it at the Fulton County jail Thursday evening, two sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
He wanted to appear “defiant" in the shot, and purposefully chose not to smile, the report said.
The Georgia case - and the other three criminal cases Donald Trump faces - will take a long time to head to trial, according to former US federal prosecutor Joseph Moreno.
Moreno told BBC that “anybody who thinks these trials are going to happen in the next few months is crazy".
After getting booked in the Georgia election case, former US President Donald Trump decried his innocence and alleged “election interference".
“You should be able to challenge an election. I believe the election was a rigged election," he told reporters who were waiting outside his plane. “I did nothing wrong and everybody knows it."
The police mug shot taken of Donald Trump as he was arrested in Georgia was released to the media Thursday, showing the former US president glowering at the camera.
Trump was arrested at the Fulton County jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results. He was released on a $200,000 bond.
Former US president Donald Trump decried a “travesty of justice" following his formal arrest Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia, calling the case against him “election interference."
“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong," he told reporters as he prepared to fly out of Atlanta after being booked at the Fulton County Jail.
Former US President Donald Trump was booked at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, which was ringed by a tight security perimeter as hordes of journalists and dozens of the Republican’s supporters flocked to the facility.
Donald Trump was formally arrested Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia, as the former US president battles his fourth criminal indictment while seeking reelection to the White House.
Donald Trump Arrested HIGHLIGHTS: Former US President was booked at an Atlanta jail on Thursday on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
Trump again repeated his claim that the prosecution – along with prosecutors in the other indictments he faces – is politically motivated. “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice,” he told reporters.
Trump, 77, already has entered uncharted territory as the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, even as he mounts another campaign for the White House.
Far from damaging his candidacy, however, the four cases filed against him have only bolstered his standing among Republican voters. He holds a commanding polling lead in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.
Dozens of supporters, waving Trump banners and American flags, jostled for a glimpse as Trump arrived at the jail. Among the Trump backers gathered outside was Georgia U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the former president’s most loyal congressional allies.
The mug shot, which was not immediately made available, adds Trump to the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs. The image is certain to be circulated widely by Trump’s foes and supporters alike.
Trump faces 13 felony counts in the Georgia case, including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Biden’s 2020 victory.
On Wednesday, Trump’s leading rivals in the race for the Republican presidential nomination met in Milwaukee for their first debate. Trump skipped that event, instead sitting for a pre-taped interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson aimed at siphoning away viewers.