Donald Trump Charged Over Pre-Election Hush-Money Cases: Prosecutor

Bragg said Trump arranged for the payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about a 2006 sexual encounter

April 05, 2023

New York

New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg looks on during a news conference after former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury in New York City, April 4, 2023. (Image: Rueters)
Former US president Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from three pre-election hush-money cases, prosecutors said Tuesday.

“Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Bragg said Trump arranged for the payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about a 2006 sexual encounter.

A payment of $30,000 was made through an intermediary to a former Trump Tower doorman who was claiming that Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock, Bragg said.

The final case involved a woman who received $150,000 from a US tabloid in exchange for not speaking about a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Trump.

The woman was not identified in the legal documents but it has been previously reported that she was Karen McDougal, a former Playboy playmate.

(With agency input)

April 05, 2023
last updated: April 05, 2023, 02:52 IST
