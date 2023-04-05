Donald Trump Court Appearance 'Not a Focus' for Biden, Says White House

US President Joe Biden was paying little attention to the arraignment of his predecessor Donald Trump in New York on criminal charges, the White House said on Tuesday.

“Obviously he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on news of the day but this is not a focus for him," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The sole public event on Biden’s schedule Tuesday was a meeting with advisors on emerging artificial intelligence technology.

The 76-year-old former president turned himself in Tuesday for a historic court hearing held amid tight security and a global media frenzy, as the Republican billionaire becomes the first American president in history to face criminal charges.

Advertisement

In a spectacle playing out on live television — with rival protesters rallying outside — the hearing marks a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system, with the potential to upend the 2024 White House race.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty to a host of charges related to hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

“Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," Trump posted on his Truth Social app as he headed to the courthouse from Trump Tower, where he spent the night after flying from Florida.

“Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

The twice-impeached Republican is the first sitting or former American president to be criminally indicted — a development that has propelled the United States into uncharted political waters.

Advertisement

Police lined the streets while helicopters buzzed in the skies as Trump’s motorcade made the short drive to court, a journey given wall-to-wall live coverage on US networks although cameras will not be allowed for the hearing itself.

Trump waved at supporters after leaving his car before walking into the complex under US Secret Service protection.

Protests outside court

Advertisement

Trump claims he is the victim of “political persecution" — but is also using the court case to energize his support base and raise millions of dollars for his bid to reclaim the White House.

He plans to speak to reporters as he walks through the hallways toward court, one of his attorneys told CNN.

“THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE CRIMINALIZED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM," Trump posted hours before the hearing, branding the proceedings a “kangaroo court."

Advertisement

Hundreds of people gathered outside the venue — both of Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators, as well as media and curious onlookers.

About 30 counts, including at least one felony, are expected to be unsealed during the arraignment, which may last around 15 minutes. Afterward, Trump is due to return straight to Florida, where he plans to deliver an evening speech.

$130,000 payment

Advertisement

Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat.

The charges revolve around the investigation of $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump’s election win.

Trump’s former lawyer and aide Michael Cohen, who has turned against his ex-boss, says he arranged the payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about a tryst she says she had with Trump in 2006.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News here