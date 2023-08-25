Donald Trump Released from Georgia Jail after Agreeing to $200k Bond

Former US President Donald Trump completed the booking process and was released after he agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions on Thursday (local time). He also agreed to not use social media to threaten his co-conspirators or co-defendants or witnesses. His attorney negotiated the terms of his release from US state Georgia’s Fulton county jail.

People familiar with the developments told CNN, that the former president covered the cost of the bond by putting 10% toward it and Atalanta bond firm Foster Bail Bonds LLC worked with him.

This is the first time that Donald Trump has paid a cash bail. Fulton County demanded a cash bail because it was not probable that he would be released without a cash bail in Georgia. He is also facing three other felony indictments and this is his third indictment.

Donald Trump was booked as inmate No. P01135809 and was at the jail for about 20 minutes.

Not just Trump but his other co-conspirators will also go through the same process as any other criminal defendant in the county. There are a total of 19 defendants in the Georgia election subversion case, including Donald Trump.

Trump was booked in New York on state charges related to a hush money scheme in April 2023. He surrendered at a Miami courthouse to face charges brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith in his probe against the former president’s mishandling of classified documents.

And earlier in August, Trump was placed under arrest in Washington DC and arraigned on charges brought by Smith following his probe into the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“A travesty of justice. We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," Trump was quoted as saying by CNN.

“I did nothing wrong," he said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot of former President Donald Trump. He took to Truth Social to re-share the image in a post with the captions: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!".