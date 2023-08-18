Donald Trump’s Grand Jurors Face Racist Abuse, Threats to Life

Donald Trump’s Grand Jurors Face Racism: The grand jurors who voted to indict former US president Donald Trump in Georgia faced a barrage of threats to their safety and racist abuse.

The racism and the threats also targeted judges who oversaw the indictment but now the jurors have been targeted by people who claim to be supporters of the former president who faces at least 91 federal and state charges in total and could be sent to 717.5 years in prison (however, this is unlikely as he can serve all his sentences concurrently).

US-based news outlets The Hill and NBC in separate reports aggregated reviews from social media platforms and far-right forums and found some social media users positing racial slurs and in some cases addresses of the grand jurors.

Advertisement

In many US courts, including federal courts, the identities of grand jurors are kept secret. But in Georgia, their names are made public, and were recorded at the bottom of the indictment, news agency AFP said in another report.

“Everyone on that jury should be hung," a social media user on a right-wing online forum said. On a different far-right website, one user posted purported addresses of all 23 of Donald Trump’s grand jurors.

“MAGAs posting the grand jurors addresses online. I see a swift bullet to the head if, and when, somebody shows up at their homes," one user commented on Donald Trump-owned Truth Social.

“Our investigators are working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats," the sheriff’s office in Fulton County told news agency AFP.

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty," they further added.

Advertisement

The indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others for an alleged conspiracy to illegally overturn the 2020 election results resulted in 13 serious criminal charges against the former president and it has riled up his supporters.

“Awful nice car you have there…hate to see something happen to it," one user, purportedly a Trump supporter, posted.

Advertisement

Trump is accused of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act - a law which has been used only to combat organised crime and mafia syndicates.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), Che Alexander, the Fulton County courts clerk, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) and US District Judge Tanya Chutkan have faced racist abuse from Trump supporters.