‘Don’t Think You Should Joke About It’: Trump on Biden Tripping

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday said he told Fox News host Sean Hannity to refrain from making fun of US President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, the Hill said in a report.

Trump earlier this week participated in a town hall event with Hannity in Iowa and both of them discussed for some time Biden’s fall earlier this week at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony.

Trump said it was a “bad fall" and chose not to comment further. The Fox News host pointed out that the former president is reluctant to attack his successor over his physical and mental abilities.

Hannity said he had no issues making fun of President Biden.

“I asked Sean not to joke about it. Honestly, I don’t think it looks good for you or for anybody to joke about it. You can speak about it if you want, but I don’t think you should joke about it," Trump was quoted as saying by the Hill.

“Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt. You gotta be careful about that because you don’t want that, even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp," he further added after a person from the audience informed him of Biden collapsing during an event.

Biden stumbled and fell on the stage after he spent two hours congratulating Air Force graduates earlier this Thursday. The White House confirmed that Biden was fine after the fall and the American President said a sandbag on the stage led him to stumble and fall.

Biden is the oldest individual ever to serve as president and concerns about his age and fitness for office are a key factor as he prepares for the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Donald Trump will turn 77 this June and in 2020 faced questions regarding his own health when it appeared he was struggling to walk down a ramp after delivering a commencement address at West Point.