Dozens of Strikes Hit Russian Border Region: Governor

The southern Russian frontier region of Belgorod has been pummelled by dozens of Ukrainian strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said Friday.
Five districts were repeatedly attack by drones, mortars and artillery and the village of Kozinka had been struck more than 130 times, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.
