Dozens of Strikes Hit Russian Border Region: Governor

Dozens of Strikes Hit Russian Border Region: Governor



Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 15:16 IST

Moscow, Russia

Ukrainian servicemen look on after a fight, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)


The southern Russian frontier region of Belgorod has been pummelled by dozens of Ukrainian strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said Friday.

Five districts were repeatedly attack by drones, mortars and artillery and the village of Kozinka had been struck more than 130 times, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

first published: May 26, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated: May 26, 2023, 15:16 IST
