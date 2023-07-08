Dozens Rescued From World's Highest Cable Car in Ecuador After Technical Failure | On Cam

Trends :New York FloodsBBC Presenter FiredJoe Biden in LondonISIS Leader KilledPrince Harry
Videos of the rescue show emergency workers huddled in the dark, with the city mayor present on site, as rescue efforts continued through Friday

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 14:53 IST

Quito, Ecuador

Around 78 people were rescued in Ecuador after being trapped for more than 10 hours. (Credits: Twitter)
Dozens of people were rescued from one of the world’s highest cable car systems after a technical failure led at least 70 people trapped in Ecuador.

According to a report in CNN, the firefighters were alerted around 4 pm on Thursday of a mechanical failure that affected the Quito Cable Car. The Quito municipality said they soon began a rescue operation on Thursday.

The rescue continued through Friday as dozens of people remained trapped for 10 hours in the cable cars.

“In total, the authorities rescued 27 people who had been suspended in the gondolas when the service was inoperative and 47 people who had been left without transportation on top of the mountain," the statement said.

Quito Mayor Pabel Muñoz said the rescued people do not show signs of hypothermia or injuries. He also ordered a suspension of the cable cars’ operation until an investigation is done.

Videos of the rescue show emergency workers huddled in the dark, with the city mayor present on site, as rescue efforts continued through Friday.

The people who were rescued were transferred to a safe place and received medical evaluations, according to the report.

The rescue operation involved 60 emergency personnel, including paramedics and high mountain teams, according to People.

    • The Quito Cable Car reaches more than 3,947 meters above the sea level, making it one of the highest cable cars in South America, the official website reads.

    The website further said that the ride travels more than 2,500 meters over an 18-minute journey that offers a view of the Quito cityscape and the surrounding mountains, the site states.

