Dozens Rescued From World's Highest Cable Car in Ecuador After Technical Failure | On Cam

Dozens of people were rescued from one of the world’s highest cable car systems after a technical failure led at least 70 people trapped in Ecuador.

According to a report in CNN, the firefighters were alerted around 4 pm on Thursday of a mechanical failure that affected the Quito Cable Car. The Quito municipality said they soon began a rescue operation on Thursday.

The rescue continued through Friday as dozens of people remained trapped for 10 hours in the cable cars.

“In total, the authorities rescued 27 people who had been suspended in the gondolas when the service was inoperative and 47 people who had been left without transportation on top of the mountain," the statement said.

Quito Mayor Pabel Muñoz said the rescued people do not show signs of hypothermia or injuries. He also ordered a suspension of the cable cars’ operation until an investigation is done.

Videos of the rescue show emergency workers huddled in the dark, with the city mayor present on site, as rescue efforts continued through Friday.

The people who were rescued were transferred to a safe place and received medical evaluations, according to the report.

The rescue operation involved 60 emergency personnel, including paramedics and high mountain teams, according to People.