Driver, Passenger Open Fire at Each Other on Moving Bus in US, Caught on Camera | WATCH

A dramatic shootout between a bus driver and passenger on a moving bus earlier this month has been captured in a surveillance footage and released online.

The shooting occurred in North Carolina on May 18 when the two opened fire on each other on a moving bus, leaving both injured.

The incident started when a passenger, identified as Omarri Shariff Tobias, got up while the bus was in motion and asked the driver to let him off between designated bus stops, the transportation agency said.

The driver, David Fullard, said he would have to wait until the next approved stop. After a two-minute verbal spat, 22-year-old Tobias pulled out a gun and pointed it at Fullard.

He can be heard saying, “I dare you. I dare you to touch me. I’m going to pop your a-." At the same time, Fullard also pulled out a firearm and both men exchange rapid gunfire.

The report said that it is unclear who shot first. Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the partition separating the driver from the passengers.

The driver was struck in the arm while the passenger was struck in the abdomen, according to the transit system. Both Fullard and Tobias were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition. The other passengers were reportedly unharmed.

A video of the dramatic encounter shows Fullard stopping the bus and pushing open the shattered driver barrier, as he stands up with his gun still drawn.

As Tobias crawled toward the back of the bus, where the two other passengers on board had moved, Fullard fired his gun again from the aisle of the bus.

Tobias and another passenger exited the bus through the side door and Fullard exited through the front door, firing his gun again.

Tobias has since been arrested and charged with assault using a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats and carrying a concealed firearm, the Police said. It’s unclear whether charges will be brought against Driver Fullard.

Fullard was fired by his employer as possession of a firearm or other weapons while on duty or on company property is prohibited.