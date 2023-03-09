Driver Slits Hindu Doctor's Throat at Residence in Pakistan, Arrested

A 60-year-old doctor, Dr Dharam Dev Rathi, was reportedly killed by his driver in Pakistan’s Hyderabad late on Tuesday night.

As per reports, Rathi’s driver Hanif Leghari murdered him by slitting his throat at his house and then fled. Police arrested the accused on Wednesday at his home in Khairpur.

According to the doctor’s cook, both Rathi and his driver were involved in an altercation when they arrived home, Dawn reported. The cook was quoted as telling the police that Leghari brutally slaughtered the Hindu doctor and fled.

Rathi was a renowned dermatologist in the Hyderabad area, as per The Nation.

Giyan Chand Essarani, the provincial minister for minorities in Pakistan, applauded the police for their quick action and gave the family of the murdered doctor his assurance that justice will be served.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) women’s wing chairman Faryal Talpur denounced the murder and called the act “heartbreaking". She also gave the doctor’s family assurances that justice will be served.

The occurrence, she added, was upsetting, especially since Holi was being celebrated by the Hindu community at the time.

