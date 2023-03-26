Home » World » Watch | Drone Footage Shows Flattened Cars, Houses Reduced to Piles of Rubbles After Tornado in US

Watch | Drone Footage Shows Flattened Cars, Houses Reduced to Piles of Rubbles After Tornado in US

Mississippi is girding for more turbulent weather on Sunday, including damaging winds and hail, with the state warning that 'tornadoes cannot be ruled out'

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 14:35 IST

Mississippi, United States

Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area March 25, 2023. (AFP)
Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area March 25, 2023. (AFP)

At least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighbourhoods.

The powerful storms, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 60 kilometres across Mississippi late Friday, slamming several towns along the way.

Visuals of the disaster showed debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices. The tornado flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses reducing them to piles of rubble.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

TV footage showed homes levelled and debris strewn across roads as emergency services attempted to get to those who needed help.

Survivors say that houses seem stacked on top of houses with vehicles on top of that.

Mississippi’s emergency management agency put the death toll at 25, and said dozens more were injured.

This March 25, 2023 still image taken from a video by storm-chaser Lloyd Bridges and posted in the Eurovision News Wire, shows tornado damage in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. - At least 23 people were killed as a devastating tornado ripped across Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighborhoods. The powerful storm system, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 100 miles (60 kms) late Friday, slamming several towns along the way. (Photo by Lloyd BRIDGES / Eurovision News Wire / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE  MANDATORY CREDIT « AFP PHOTO / [Lloyd BRIDGES / Eurovision News Wire] » - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS  DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS [ NO ARCHIVE ]

Preliminary information based on estimates from storm reports and radar data indicate the tornado was on the ground for more than an hour and traversed at least 170 miles (274 kilometers), said Lance Perrilloux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Jackson, Mississippi, office.

Around 4,800 customers were without power in Mississippi, and nearly 11,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark in neighboring Alabama.

Mississippi is girding for more turbulent weather on Sunday, including damaging winds and hail, with the state’s emergency management agency warning that “tornadoes cannot be ruled out."

US President Joe Biden vowed to provide emergency support for victims of the devastating tornado.

Advertisement

“The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking," he said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes."

According to a report in the Associated Press, the tornadoes ravaging parts of the Deep South were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: March 26, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated: March 26, 2023, 14:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!