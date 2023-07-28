Trends :Ukraine Peace SummitSubwayMoscow Drone AttackCPECDonald Trump
Drug Smuggler Seizes Paris Airport Customs Officer's Gun, Shoots Her

The smuggler seized the agent’s gun and shot her in the waist. The smuggler was carrying three kilograms of cocaine.

AFP

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 18:29 IST

Paris, France

The smuggler, a woman in her 20s, shot the customs agent. The customs agent's life is not in danger. (Image: Reuters/Representative)
The smuggler, a woman in her 20s, shot the customs agent. The customs agent’s life is not in danger. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

A suspected Peruvian drug smuggler shot and wounded a customs officer with her own gun at Paris’s main international airport after being ordered to undergo a search, prosecutors said on Friday.

The suspected smuggler seized the agent’s service weapon and shot her in the waist at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Thursday, regional prosecutors said.

The customs check had revealed the suspected smuggler was carrying three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of cocaine in her luggage.

The suspect, in her 20s, was detained and was being investigated for suspected attempted voluntary homicide on a state official and violating drugs laws, the prosecutors said.

    • The Valeurs Actuelles news magazine, which first reported the incident, said the customs agent was hospitalised but her life was not in danger.

    The incident happened when the agent was escorting the young woman to the toilets. Another agent prevented a potentially more serious outcome by striking the perpetrator’s arm and forcing her to shoot lower than intended, the magazine added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 28, 2023, 18:29 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 18:29 IST
