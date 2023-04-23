Drunk US Passenger Accused of Grabbing, Forcibly Kissing Male Flight Attendant

A US man flying from Minnesota to Alaska has been arrested after he was accused of forcing himself on a male flight attendant and kissing him on the neck.

The Delta Airlines passenger from Texas is said to be heavily drunk when he made this unruly advance towards the flight attendant, New York Post reported.

The passenger has been identified as David Alan Burk, 61, and has been charged with assault and criminal mischief for his behaviour and is due in court on April 27.

The report said that Burk was entitled to drinks before his take-off from Minneapolis as he was a first-class passenger. However, the crew member told him he “ran out of time" to serve him red wine.

The flight attendant, identified as TC, served wine to the passenger wine after the takeoff, but he returned to collect the meal trays from him, Burk reached out to shake the flight attendant’s hand.

A few minutes later, Burk got off his seat to use the restroom and stopped at the gallery where the TC was. He told the male flight attendant that he was ‘so beautiful’, before asking for a kiss.

TC replied, “No, thank you," to which the passenger then said, “Okay, well on the neck then," and he grabbed him and plant a smooch on his neck, making him extremely “uncomfortable."

“While the plane was in flight, Burk then grabbed TC’s neck, pulling him toward Burk, and purposefully kissed TC’s neck. TC stated he was ‘very uncomfortable and caught off-guard’ by what Burk had just done," the affidavit stated.

“TC never gave verbal consent or implicit consent to Burk to allow him to touch or kiss TC, or to make him think it was okay to do so," the affidavit says.

After the incident, the flight attendant was moved to the back of the plane for the rest of the journey.

The report also said that the passenger had damaged a tray containing the food for the captain.

He later asked for two more glasses of red wine and became "wasted" before falling asleep, the report said.

After the plane landed, Burk was taken into custody by the airport Police. He, however, denied getting up to use the toilet, breaking a plate and planting the unwanted kiss. He acknowledged drinking "a lot" before the flight.

He was charged with interfering with flight crew members and making false statements before being released on his own recognizance.

