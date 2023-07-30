Drunk US Passenger Sexually Assaults Minor, Her Mom on Greece-Bound Flight, Airline Sued for Inaction

US-based Delta Airlines has been hit with a USD 2 million lawsuit, accusing the American airliner of gross negligence in an incident involving the sexual assault of a minor and her mom on a 9-hour flight by a fellow passenger, according to Fox News.

The lawsuit companies that the Delta Air Lines staff served a drunk man at least 10 vodka drinks and a glass of wine, who started groping the 16-year-old girl and her mother after the plane departed from JFK Airport.

According to the court documents, the flight attendants ignored pleas for help from the women as the intoxicated male passenger continued to behave aggressively toward them over the course of the flight.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of New York claims, the airline staff even permitted the drunken man to exit the plane at its destination in Athens, Greece, without alerting local authorities or US law enforcement about the sexual assault.

The intoxicated man, who reportedly hails from the US state of Connecticut, was seated next to the plaintiffs on the flight, the report said. According to Fox News, the drunk man also made “obscene gestures," demanding to know their address and other personal information.

When the women told flight attendants the man was drunk and making them feel unsafe, they told them to just be patient and did nothing.