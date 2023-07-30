Trends :China EconomyQuran BurningsMyanmar EmergencyPakistan Bombing VideoBeijing Floods
Home » World » Dutch Cargo Ship Fire: Salvage Operations Delayed by Strong Winds

Dutch Cargo Ship Fire: Salvage Operations Delayed by Strong Winds

Cargo ship carrying electric vehicles catches fire off Dutch coast, strong winds delay salvage, ecological disaster fears persist

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 06:09 IST

Netherlands

A boat hoses the smoke from a fire which broke out on a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP)
A boat hoses the smoke from a fire which broke out on a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP)

Strong winds Saturday delayed the salvage of a cargo ship packed with electric vehicles that caught fire off the Dutch coast, officials said, as fears of an ecological disaster persist.

The smouldering Fremantle Highway, where an electric car is suspected to have sparked the deadly blaze late Tuesday, may not be moved to a new location for several more days, the national water management agency Rijkswaterstaat said.

The fire has diminished, but a change in winds has now engulfed the rescue tug designated to tow the vessel in smoke, posing health and safety risks for the crew. The agency has said that “no direct consequences" were expected for the surrounding environment from the blaze.

The ship remains close to Terschelling and Ameland, which are part of an archipelago of ecologically sensitive islands in the Wadden Sea. “We can be a bit more optimistic but the risk is still there," said Manfred Santen with Greenpeace Germany, who visited the site Saturday and noted the “really terrible" odour being emitted.

    • The impact of chemicals released from the plastics and materials burning in the cars remain a concern, he said, particularly on micro-organisms and other species on the low end of the food chain which birds and fish rely on.

    Japan-based K Line, the ship’s charter company, reported there were 3,783 cars on board the vessel, including 498 “electrical vehicle units". One sailor died after he and 22 others were rescued from the burning ship that had forced some crew members to jump overboard.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

