Dutch Govt Collapses After Coalition Fails to Agree on Migration, Elections Likely in Nov | Top Points

The Dutch government collapsed on Friday over “insurmountable" differences within the four-party coalition about how to check migration, a divisive issue that has split nations across Europe.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Netherlands’ longest-serving leader and one of Europe’s most experienced politicians, said days of crisis talks between the four parties failed to produce a deal.

The elections are expected to be held in mid-November, the Dutch election commission has said.

Why Did the Dutch government collapse?

The coalition government in Netherlands collapsed over differences among the ruling alliance on how to tackle migration.

The parties fell out over Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s plans to tighten curbs on reuniting families of asylum seekers, a bid to curb numbers following a scandal last year over overcrowded migration centres.