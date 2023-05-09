Trends :Modi US State VisitImran ArrestedPakistan UnrestPakistan ArmyRussia-Ukraine
    Dutch PM Rutte to Urge Brazil Prez Lula to Back Ukraine

    Dutch PM Rutte to Urge Brazil Prez Lula to Back Ukraine

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to meet Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday to discuss the need to defend Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia.

    Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

    Reuters

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:54 IST

    SAO PAULO

    Rutte will explain why the conflict is existential for the Netherlands and beyond when he meet Brazilian counterpart Lula (Image: Reuters)
    Rutte will explain why the conflict is existential for the Netherlands and beyond when he meet Brazilian counterpart Lula (Image: Reuters)

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he will lay out the need to defend Ukraine in the war with Russia on Tuesday when he meets Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been critical of arming the Ukrainians.

    “We need to help Ukraine fight this fight," Rutte told reporters on Monday, the first day of his visit to Brazil.

    Rutte said he will explain to Lula why the question of backing Ukraine is “existential" for the Netherlands, for Europe and beyond because the Russian invasion has put Western values at stake.

    “If Putin would be successful in Ukraine, and I don’t

    think he will be, it won’t end there. People are worried for their own safety, in Amsterdam, in Berlin, in Paris and Europe," he said.

    Lula, who has tried to encourage countries who are not involved in the conflict to form a group to push for peace talks, has said supplying arms to Ukraine was encouraging the war. The U.S. government accused him of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda.

    The Dutch government is considering with its European partners donating F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

    “We discussing intensely with Denmark, the UK, some other parties in Europe and also the U.S. on F-16s," Rutte said in Sao Paulo.

    But agreement was first needed between all the partners, as they had done in the past before supplying Panzer howitzers and Leopard tanks to Ukraine, he said. “The debate is ongoing."

    Rutte is on a three-day visit accompanied by a business delegation for talks focusing on trade and cooperation for sustainable agriculture and the energy transition, especially hydrogen.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues

    first published: May 09, 2023, 06:54 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 06:54 IST
