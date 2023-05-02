Dutch Police Arrest Fake 'Boris Johnson' for Suspected Drink-driving

Dutch police arrested a man in connection with a drunk driving incident over the weekend and were surprised to find out that his driving licence named him as “Boris Johnson".

The document, made in Ukraine, had an official portrait of the former UK Prime Minister along with his correct date of birth, a report in The Telegraph said.

The fake driver’s licence was “issued" in 2019 and valid until the end of the year 3000.

Police spokesman Thijs Damstra said that they came across the license while they were investigating an incident shortly after a car crashed into a pole near the Emma Bridge in the northern city of Groningen on Sunday midnight, AFP reported.

The car was abandoned but the police found the driver standing on the bridge. “The person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test," Damstra told AFP.

The 35-year-old man, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen, was arrested and police searched his car.

“Inside, police found a fake driver’s licence belonging to Boris Johnson," Damstra said.

“Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his forgery," Groningen police said on its Instagram account.

Police could not say where the forged document was made but public broadcaster NOS journalist and former Russia correspondent Kysia Hekster, in a tweet published by the NOS, said that fake driver’s licences could easy be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine.

Damstra added, “As far as I’m aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time."

(With inputs from AFP)

