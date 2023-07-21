E. coli Outbreak in California’s Burney: How Serious Is the Situation in This Small US Town?

Burney, a small town in the US state of California, has witnessed rising cases of E. coli with many residents, mostly children and elderly, being hospitalised or requiring medical assistance after vomiting and diarrhoea and fever, the Los Angeles Times reported. The E. coli outbreak in the Californian town has been going on for a week.

The residents told the Los Angeles Times that the crisis has been going on for a week and the residents of the north California mountain town are struggling without potable water as the local authorities seek to find out the source of the problem.

The town which has over 3,000 residents is also an attraction for tourists but hotels have shut down following the E.Coli outbreak.

The authorities informed earlier that they found E. coli in the water supply.

The locals who spoke to the newspaper expressed anger that they found out first about the boil water notice on Facebook. It was after July 12 officials were seen going door to door posting notices warning residents not to drink water and telling restaurant owners that they had to shut down.

There are several rumours as to what may have caused the outbreak. The newspaper reported that some believe a raccoon sneaked into the water tank and died there, while some feel a water line may have gone through the sewage.

The incident is surprising and concerning for the residents of Burney as the mountain town is known for some of the cleanest and most delicious water in the state. The Los Angeles Times pointed out that this shows how vulnerable the water systems of rural California are.

The effects of E. coli bacteria are visible three to four days after contact with those affected showing symptoms of diarrhoea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting, as per the US Centers of Disease Control (CDC).