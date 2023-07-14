Trends :Heatwave in US, EuropePM Modi France VisitUS ShootingPakistanSri Lanka
EAM Jaishankar Discusses with Blinken Ukraine Issue, Indo-Pacific

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 19:36 IST

Jakarta, Indonesia

Jaishankar is in the Indonesian capital to attend a meeting of the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers. (File Photo: Getty)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here and discussed issues like Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific.

"Pleasure to meet Secretary Blinken. Followed up on PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US. Also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific," the minister, who is here in the Indonesian capital, tweeted.

The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

The minister is visiting Indonesia for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format — ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum.

Jaishankar at the sidelines of the ARF meetings also met Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Vice-President of the European Commission.

    • "Appreciate the conversation today with EU High Representative @JosepBorrellF on the sidelines of the ARF meetings. Had a detailed discussion on the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Myanmar," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

    After Jakarta, Jaishankar will travel to Bangkok in Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16 and also attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat on July 17.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

