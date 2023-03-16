An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake rocked the Kermadec Islands region which lies north of the country in the early hours of Thursday. The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added.

A tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System for nearby, uninhabited islands in a 300-km radius.

However, the National Emergency Management Agency said there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand.

The Kermadec Islands lie northeast of the New Zealand capital and measure about 13 square miles. The volcanic island is frequently shaken by tremors, according to The Mirror.

New Zealand is prone to earthquakes as it is located on the boundary of two of the world’s major tectonic plates- the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate.

