Earthquake of 7.4 Magnitude Strikes Alaska in US, Tsunami Warning Issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 has struck off coast of Alaska in the US, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska said a tsunami warning was in effect for south Alaksa and the Alaska peninsula.

“For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated," it said.

The offshore quake hit at a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometres) off the Alaskan peninsula, the USGS said.

Meanwhile, the Alaska Volcano Observatory also issued another threat warning for the Shishaldin volcano after it sent up a big plume of ash.

“The eruption of Shishaldin Volcano has intensified. An ash cloud to 15,000 ft (4.6 km) above sea level and drifting to the SSE has been observed in satellite data starting at about 9:00 pm AKDT," the agency posted on social media.