Trends :PM Modi US VisitYoga DayModi-Biden MeetTitanic SubmarineAlibaba
Home » World » Ecuadoran Woman Who Came Back to Life at Her Funeral Dies in Hospital after One Week

Ecuadoran Woman Who Came Back to Life at Her Funeral Dies in Hospital after One Week

A video posted on social media last week shows Bella Montoya, 76, in her open coffin breathing heavily while two men assist her

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 06:10 IST

Ecuador

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/06/untitled-design-212.png
https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/06/untitled-design-212.png

An elderly Ecuadoran woman who woke up inside a coffin at her own wake — sparking a viral video, of course — has now died for real, authorities said Sunday.

A video posted on social media last week shows Bella Montoya, 76, in her open coffin breathing heavily while two men assist her.

Her son, Gilbert Barbera, said she had been banging on the inside of the casket, desperate to get out as her relatives mourned her.

Advertisement

She had been erroneously declared dead on June 9.

After the ordeal at the wake, Montoya was kept in the hospital in the town of Babahoyo. She died of a stroke on Friday, the regional health department said.

“This time my mother really did die," Barbera was quoted as saying by the newspaper El Universo. “My life will not be the same."

top videos
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash
  • Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • The Health Ministry has ordered a probe into how she was declared dead in error the first time.

    Local news reports said Montoya suffered from a condition called catalepsy, in which a person loses sensation and consciousness and the body becomes rigid.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 02:17 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 06:10 IST
    Read More