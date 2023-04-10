Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia Announces Holiday for Students; Oman, UAE, Qatar Plan for Long Weekend

With just over two weeks remaining for the holy month of Ramadan to end, the highly anticipated long weekend with Eid Al-Fitr festivity is approaching.

The holiday, celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan in the Hijri calendar, will also mark a long weekend of 2023. It is likely to start from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also announced that the Eid Al-Fitr 2023 holiday will begin on Thursday (April 13), corresponding to the 22nd of Ramadan.

According to a report in Saudi Gazette, Eid Al-Fitr is expected to begin on Friday, April 21. However, the exact date of Eid will be confirmed after the sighting of the moon.

The country also announced that the classes will resume after the Eid holiday on April 26, corresponding to the 6th day of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

The report added that the academic year of 1444 AH of the Islamic calendar, which began in August 2022 and lasted for 185 school days, ends on June 22.

Other Middle Eastern countries including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates will also celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holidays from April 21 and ending on April 23.

Meanwhile, a massive surge in demand for air travel during the holiday is expected, with fares increasing by 100 percent just ahead of the long weekend.

A report in Khaleej Times said that inquiries and bookings for travel have already started, with budget destinations like Georgia and Azerbaijan selling out quickly.

Eid comes after Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed as a time of fasting, spiritual reflection, devotion and increased charity.

