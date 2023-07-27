Eight Killed in Brazil Silo Blast, 11 Injured

Eight people were killed and 11 injured in a series of silo explosions at the site of an agricultural cooperative in Brazil’s southern Parana state, authorities said Thursday.

Another person was still missing after the incident Wednesday on the premises of the C. Vale agroindustrial company in the municipality of Palotina, the state government said in a statement.

An initial toll late Wednesday had listed two dead and two injured.

“There was an explosion in one of the silos that triggered a second and a third," Parana fire brigade spokesman Tiago Zajac told AFP.

Advertisement

Video distributed on social and traditional media showed a vast column of white smoke coming from the site, and Palotina residents reported feeling a tremor as windows in several homes were blown out.

C. Vale, a major producer of soybeans, wheat and corn, in a statement confirmed that a “large-scale accident hit our central grain reception unit in Palotina… due to causes yet to be determined."