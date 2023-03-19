Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Will Win 'Landside Victory' If Indicted

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of several companies, has predicted that if former United States President Donald Trump is indicted by Manhattan prosecutors, he will be re-elected in a “landslide victory" in the next US Presidential elections.

Musk’s statement comes in response to a Fox News report that described how Trump might be “cuffed," “fingerprinted and processed," and “escorted into the courtroom" as early as next week.

Musk in a tweet said, “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory".

Donald Trump on Saturday posted that he expects to be “arrested" on Tuesday over hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election and called on his supporters to protest.

Citing a “leak" from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning: “Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"

“They’re killing our nation as we sit back & watch. We must save America! Protest, protest, protest!!!" he added.

Musk and Trump have butted heads over a number of issues over the years. However, Musk has recently supported conservative candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

Though Musk is not a Trump fan, his claim that Trump could win again seems a little odd. Trump’s support has hovered around 30% of Americans since US Capitol riots in January 2021.

The investigation against Trump centers on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 polls to stop Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from going public about an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier.

Prosecutors are weighing whether to charge Trump in the case. If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to be charged with a crime.

Trump has denied the charges against him and said the investigation was “based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale."

