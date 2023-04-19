Trends :Yemen Stampede Pakistan US Gun LawsBali Nude Photo RowChina
Home » World » Elon Musk Seeks to Reassure Advertisers with Twitter's New Content Moderation Policy

Elon Musk Seeks to Reassure Advertisers with Twitter's New Content Moderation Policy

Musk outlined new rules, first announced Monday, to limit the reach of tweets that do not conform to the platform's guidelines

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 05:16 IST

Miami, US 

Speaking at a meeting in Florida, the controversial billionaire outlined new rules, first announced Monday. (Image: Reuters)
Speaking at a meeting in Florida, the controversial billionaire outlined new rules, first announced Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter head Elon Musk on Tuesday attempted to reassure wary advertisers by hyping up the site’s newly introduced content moderation policy against hateful material.

Speaking at a meeting in Florida, the controversial billionaire outlined new rules, first announced Monday, to limit the reach of tweets that do not conform to the platform’s guidelines.

“If somebody has something hateful to say, it doesn’t mean he should have a microphone," the self-described free-speech absolutist told gathered journalists.

“He still should be able to say it, but it needs to be not them pushing it on people," he added.

Advertisement

Under the new policy, unveiled in a blog post titled “Freedom of Speech, Not Reach," Twitter will soon begin tagging posts whose visibility has been limited.

The labels will “bring a new level of transparency to enforcement actions," the blog post said.

RELATED NEWS

“Tweets with these labels will be made less discoverable on the platform. Additionally, we will not place ads adjacent to content that we label."

Since purchasing the so-called bird app in a rollercoaster $44 billion deal last year, Musk has sharply reined in content moderation on the platform, allowing the return of many users who had been banned for posting tweets that incite hate or spread misinformation.

At the same time, he also reduced the company’s workforce from more than 7,500 to fewer than 2,000 employees.

Last week, US public radio NPR said it was quitting Twitter after the site labeled the highly respected news outlet’s account as “state-affiliated media," branding it the same way as media in authoritarian countries such as Russia or China.

The tag was later amended to read “government-funded media," which was also applied to Britain’s BBC.

Advertisement

Following the row, Canada’s CBC/Radio-Canada and Swedish public radio Sveriges Radio (SR) also quit the social network.

The drama came against the backdrop of the rollout of yet another contentious new policy, as Twitter has said that starting April 20, it will only grant its famous blue checkmark to accounts that pay for its Twitter Blue service.

According to analyst Jasmine Enberg at market research firm Insider Intelligence, Twitter’s revenue is set to drop 28 percent this year, because “advertisers don’t trust Musk."

Advertisement

But for Musk, the ability to tinker with Twitter’s protocol might be worth the financial risk of spooking advertisers.

“It’s totally cool to say that you want to have your advertisement appear in certain places in Twitter and not in other places," Musk said Tuesday.

“But it’s not cool to try to say what you can do or not do. And if that means Twitter loses hundreds of thousands of dollars, we’ll lose it," he said.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 05:16 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 05:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures