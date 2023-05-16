Elon Musk Subpoenaed in Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

The US Virgin Islands subpoenaed documents from Elon Musk as part of its lawsuit against JPMorgan over the bank’s knowledge of longtime client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking, court documents showed Monday.

An unidentified woman and the US Virgin Islands brought separate suits against JPMorgan late last year, accusing the bank of facilitating crimes by the since-deceased Epstein by ignoring warnings and continuing to keep him as a client until 2013.

The bank has denied the allegations, and has filed its own suit against a former executive for his ties to Epstein.

Advertisement

The court documents released Monday say Musk, who is not accused of wrongdoing, “is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan."

The US territory requested on April 28 that Musk turn over any documents related to Epstein and JPMorgan, as well as “all Documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex."

Virgin Islands legal staff had failed to hand-deliver the request to Musk or any of his legal representatives, the documents said, and instead requested to be able to pass them on to Tesla lawyers.

A similar document request had been issued in early April to Google co-founder Larry Page.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages, but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal.

Later facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, he killed himself in a New York jail in August 2019.