EU Ambassador to Sudan 'Assaulted' in Home as Nationwide Unrest Continues

The European Union's ambassador to Sudan is veteran Irish diplomat Aidan O'Hara

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 02:25 IST

Brussels, Belgium 

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of the Khartoum's airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the Sudanese capital. (AFP)
The European Union ambassador to Sudan was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said, as fighting between rival generals gripped the nation.

“A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency," Borrell wrote on Twitter, without detailing any injuries to the envoy.

“Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law," he added.

The European Union’s ambassador to Sudan is veteran Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP that he was “OK" following the assault.

“The security of the staff is our priority," she said. “The EU delegation has not been evacuated. Security measures are being assessed."

RELATED NEWS

Fighting between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary faction has killed around 200 people and wounded 1,800 after three days of urban warfare.

The United Nations has called for an immediate ceasefire and international bodies, including the European Union, have expressed grave concern.

first published: April 18, 2023, 02:25 IST
