Trends :Pak UnrestSuella BravermanVice MediaTucker CarlsonKemal Kilicdaroglu
Home » World » EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire to Halt Gaza, Israel Violence

EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire to Halt Gaza, Israel Violence

"We urge an immediate comprehensive ceasefire which will end Israeli military operations in Gaza and current rocket firing against Israel, which is unacceptable. International humanitarian law must be respected," Borrell said in a statement

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 23:23 IST

Brussels

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, on May 10. (Image: AP)
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, on May 10. (Image: AP)

The European Union on Thursday called for an immediate truce to halt Israeli operations in Gaza and rocket fire on Israel, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“We urge an immediate comprehensive ceasefire which will end Israeli military operations in Gaza and current rocket firing against Israel, which is unacceptable. International humanitarian law must be respected," Borrell said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

first published: May 11, 2023, 22:42 IST
last updated: May 11, 2023, 23:23 IST
Read More