EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire to Halt Gaza, Israel Violence

The European Union on Thursday called for an immediate truce to halt Israeli operations in Gaza and rocket fire on Israel, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
“We urge an immediate comprehensive ceasefire which will end Israeli military operations in Gaza and current rocket firing against Israel, which is unacceptable. International humanitarian law must be respected," Borrell said in a statement.
