Europe Heatwave 2023 Highlights: Heatwave Sweeps Europe, US Breaks Over 860 Heat Records in 7 Days

Asia-Europe Weather Highlights: The WMO is closely monitoring the effects of the heatwave on Europe. Large parts of the Northern Hemisphere is facing a summer of extreme heatwaves

A woman shields herself from the sunlight with a copy of the Los Angeles Wave newspaper during on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Leimert Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Asia-Europe Weather Highlights: Large parts of the Northern Hemisphere, particularly Europe are currently experiencing a summer of extremes characterised by intense heatwaves, according to World Meteorological Organization. Temperature records at both daily and station levels are being shattered, raising the possibility of national records being affected as well. As temperatures continue to rise, the effects of the heatwave on Europe are being closely monitored, raising concerns over the necessity of immediate climate measures.

Jul 19, 2023 12:52 IST

Warming Arctic Impacts Weather Patterns Worldwide, Warns WMO Expert

Increasing studies reveal Arctic warming’s link to jet stream dynamics, causing prolonged heatwaves, droughts, and heavy precipitation across regions, says WMO climate services expert.

Jul 19, 2023 12:31 IST

Heatwave Grips North Africa: Moroccan Met Service Issues Red Alert for Extreme Temperatures

North Africa faces scorching heat as the Moroccan meteorological service raises red alert for southern regions, with temperatures soaring from 44°C to 49°C, according to WMO.

Central and northern areas experience high temperatures of 38°C to 47°C, highlighting the severity of the ongoing heatwave.

Jul 19, 2023 12:22 IST

'Very Extreme' Fire Danger in Europe as Marine Heatwaves Threaten Mediterranean Ecosystems

EU’s Copernicus warns of “very extreme" fire danger in Spain, Sardinia, Sicily, and Greece, according to WMO. The Mediterranean Sea experiences exceptionally high temperatures, affecting marine life and posing risks to fisheries and aquaculture.

Jul 19, 2023 12:14 IST

Heatwave Sweeps Spain and the Mediterranean

Spain is grappling with soaring temperatures, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to protect citizens from the searing heat.

According to WMO, the issuance of red alerts underscores the severity of the situation, urging people to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety guidelines.

Jul 19, 2023 12:07 IST

Heatwaves Amongst Deadliest Natural Hazards: WMO

Heatwaves are amongst the deadliest natural hazards with thousands of people dying from heat-related causes each year, WMO experts told a media briefing on July 18.

Large parts of North Africa, the Mediterranean, Asia and the southern United States of America have been hit by parallel and stationary heat domes.

Jul 19, 2023 12:01 IST

Heatwave Sweeps Across Northern Hemisphere, Breaking Records

Intense heat is gripping large parts of the Northern Hemisphere in this summer of extremes, according to World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

New daily and station temperature records have been broken, and it is possible that some national records may fall.

Jul 19, 2023 11:54 IST

Record-Breaking Heatwave Threatens Global Climate Norms

The world is experiencing a relentless heatwave, with large parts of the Northern Hemisphere suffering from extreme temperatures, according to World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Daily and station temperature records have been shattered. WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas highlights the urgent need to address climate change.

Jul 19, 2023 11:47 IST

US Breaks More Than 860 Heat Records in Last 7 Days

The US weather stations have broken more than 860 heat records in the past seven days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Jul 19, 2023 11:41 IST

World Sizzles with Record Heat Both in June and July

Nearly every day of this month, the global average temperature has been warmer than the unofficial hottest day recorded before 2023, according to University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

Jul 19, 2023 11:36 IST

Amid Record Heat, US Cities Mandate Minimum Rental Home Temperatures

Phoenix backyards are a symphony of humming and whirring beginning in the spring as monster A/C units rattle to life.

Amid the surge in temperature in the country, authorities in the US cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale have adopted cooling ordinances, which require landlords to keep temperatures in rental homes below a certain threshold.

 

 

Jul 19, 2023 11:17 IST

US City of Phoenix Breaks Records in Global Heatwave

The US city of Phoenix has set a record for a global heatwave following the 19th straight day of scorching heat, according to AP.

Several have confined themselves to air-conditioned safety and turned the metropolis into a ghost town. The city’s record has reached 47.2 Celsius.

The WMO promotes global cooperation on atmospheric science and climatology and is closely watching the situation, examining potential new continental temperature records as the heatwave persists.

