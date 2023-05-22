European Officials are Racing to Get Much Done Fearing Possibility of Biden Losing US Election: Report

With more than a year to go for the US Presidential Elections, officials in the European Union are already racing to get as much done as possible before a possible change of leadership in the White House, a report has said.

“There is unprecedented close cooperation and coordination between the EU and the current U.S. administration. It goes from official levels to the highest levels," an EU official told CNBC on the condition of anonymity.

The EU official fear that they wouldn’t receive the cooperation of the US if someone like Donald Trump is elected to the White House, the report said.

“The EU is aware that this (cooperation) is not a given and such approach might change when there is someone like (former President Donald Trump) in the White House again. And the EU tries to use this momentum to advance (a) number of files, topics where there are shared interests," the official added.

The European Union, which composes of 27 nations, was openly thrilled with the election of President Joe Biden in 2020 after four years Trump presidency.

The tenure of Donald Trump saw the transatlantic relationship hitting a low as the two sides had different views on trade, defense and technology.

The report said that there was improvement in US-EU ties after Biden arrived at the White House. The Democrat President’s style and policy priorities were aligned with Brussels, including on issues of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

The Western ties became more evident after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year where the European leaders welcomed the financial and military support from Washington.

“The United States and the European Union have taken a strong and united stand against Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war against Ukraine," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in March alongside Biden in Washington.

“Putin thought that he would divide us, and yet we are more united than ever. We stand together in our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes," she added.

However, there is an apprehension in the EU that the current agreement and the coordinator would come to a halt if there is a new president in the White House.

“It will be a difficult relationship," Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist at Milken Institute, said on the question of a Republican candidate taking over the presidency.

“There’s a concern for Europeans that the US will withdraw support (for Ukraine)," he said.

Trump didn’t respond to a question on whether he wants Russia or Ukraine to win the war and did not commit to any backing for Ukraine if he did manage to win the elections again.

He, however, claimed that the Ukraine war would end within 24 hours if he was back in charge.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also a Republican potential and Trump’s rival, has said he believes the U.S. shouldn’t get further involved in the Ukraine war.

The elections are due in June 2024 and EU officials openly say that they have until the end of this year to complete policy actions.

The officials believe they will not be able to pass new legislation from January onward with lawmakers focused on their election campaign.