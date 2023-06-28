‘Everyone Will See’: Ukraine Defence Min Reznikov Says ‘Main Event’ in War Yet to Come

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the recent modest gains in Russian-controlled areas in southern Ukraine are a mere ‘preview’ of a much bigger push, according to a report by the Financial Times.

He told the news outlet that the “main event" of the Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive is yet to come. “When it happens, you will all see it . . . Everyone will see everything," Reznikov was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

The defence minister brushed aside doubts cast by media regarding the slow charge of Ukraine’s spring-summer counteroffensive to reclaim areas taken by Russian in the southern, eastern and southeastern belt.

Advertisement

He also said the Ukrainian troops who have recently been trained in the west and equipped with modern Nato tanks and armoured vehicles are yet to feature in the operation.

Wagner Coup

Reznikov warned forces against banking on Russian weakness based on this weekend’s mutiny drama staged by mercenary group Wagner and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said even though it lays bare the fundamental weakness of the Putin regime, the mood in the battlefield shows that there is no collapse of morale among Russian soldiers.

Advertisement

“Once it gets hot, we’ll see how resilient they are," Reznikov was quoted as saying by the Financial Times. He said degradation of the Russian army is the tool to liberation of Ukrainian lands while talking to the news outlet.

The UK ministry of defence and the Financial Times said that Ukraine has recaptured about 300 square kilometres from Russia in the counteroffensive operation. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that these gains are “slower than desired".

However, speaking of the mutiny bid in Russia said that this allows western allies to realise that they are doing the right thing by investing in Ukraine.