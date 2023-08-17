Trends :PM Modi BRICSChildren TrappedShinawatra JailedIndian KilledIndia and BRICS
Home » World » Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Grilled in Jail Over 'Missing Cipher'

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Grilled in Jail Over 'Missing Cipher'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned on missing cable case. US involvement sparks controversy

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:34 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Imran Khan, who is serving a three-year jail sentence, is lodged in a prison cell in Attock Jail with only a mattress and a fan. (Image: Reuters File)
Imran Khan, who is serving a three-year jail sentence, is lodged in a prison cell in Attock Jail with only a mattress and a fan. (Image: Reuters File)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced tough questions from the Fe­­d­­eral Investigation Age­n­­cy (FIA) on Wednesday regarding a missing diplomatic cable from his custody, the Dawn newspaper has reported. Although there are reports in the Pakistani media suggesting that the PTI chief was implicated by FIA in the cipher case, however, this development is yet to be verified.

Last month, on July 25, Imran Khan appeared before an investigative team examining the cipher issue. The former Pakistani PM has faced intensified scrutiny due to the alleged publication of a secret cable copy by US outlet The Intercept. Accusations from the outgoing government have implicated the PTI chief as a potential source of the leak.

The diplomatic cipher issue within the Pakistani government has been a subject of contentious debate over the past year. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has used this as evidence of a US effort to remove him from power.

The Intercept’s recent report once again highlighted the matter, stating that the United States purportedly encouraged the Pakistani establishment to oust Imran Khan due to his perceived neutrality on the Ukraine conflict. The unpublished cable has ignited controversy, particularly following Imran Khan’s ouster via a vote of no confidence last April.

The PTI chief consistently claims that this was a Washington-driven move to unseat him. The leaked Pakistani government cable, which centers around Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, reveals US encouragement for Khan’s removal, coupled with incentives for closer ties with the Biden administration.

    • The report’s release reignited claims of US interference in Pakistani politics, echoing Imran Khan’s sentiments post-ouster. Notably, Pakistan’s president dissolved the lower house of parliament on the same day, signaling preparations for a mid-November general election.

    This development coincides with Imran Khan’s ongoing legal battle as he seeks to overturn a corruption conviction, which led to three-year confinement in a high-security Attock Jail in Punjab province.

    first published: August 17, 2023, 10:28 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 10:34 IST
