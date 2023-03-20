The local police officials outside the Indian High Commission in London watched Khalistani separatists vandalise the premises without taking any action on Sunday.

A group of 15-20 Khalistani separatists waving the Khalistani flags, chanting anti-India slogans and carrying placards demanding release of sympathiser Amritpal Singh, leader of the separatist group Waris Punjab De descended on the Indian High Commission shortly before 2pm (local time).

They smashed window panes and insulted the national flag by grabbing it from the balcony of the building. The police were late on the scene and when they arrived they did little to stop the events.

They did not encounter security presence and went about their business without interception.

Advertisement

One miscreant climbed onto the balcony - seemingly with all the time in the world - and began to undo the cord holding up the Indian flag on the flag post in the balcony. He insulted the flag by ripping it down and then fellow miscreants standing below the balcony helped him pull it down.

The miscreants then tried to hoist a Khalistan flag on the flagpole but he failed to do so as an Indian security official emerged onto the balcony from within.

The miscreant atop the balcony then lowered himself - again with all the time in the world - onto the street and the first few policemen who arrived on motorbikes did not attempt to confront him.

The police were both late and ineffective and three or four policemen who turned up did nothing to confront the Khalistanis. Some Khalistani goons even began to grapple with the policemen present there.

The miscreants simply walked away from the scene, in front of the policemen. There were no attempts made to stop anyone from leaving, let alone make any arrests.

The police did not release a single statement all afternoon. It was only late evening that the police issued a statement saying one person had been arrested at another location on suspicion of creating public disorder.

Advertisement

The police were evidently waiting to show they had done something after all, by way of some late evening arrest somewhere else.

After the police failed to prevent the act, the police will be tested on matters related to prosecution of the said individuals. The police’s actions will be watched closely and it will be seen whether they prosecute the vandals they have seen closely face to face and at length.

The police in the past have failed to prosecute the vandals successfully.

Advertisement

The police’s actions sent a message to the vandals saying that they can get away with what they have done. The inaction has acted as an encouragement to vandals, rather than restraint.

Read all the Latest News here