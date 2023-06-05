Exclusive | Slogans of ‘Azadi’ from Pakistan, Army Ring Out from PoK during Literature Festival

The Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) which is being held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Muzaffarabad witnessed sloganeering against the Pakistan Army and demands of freedom from Pakistan’s illegal occupation, people familiar with the developments told CNN-News18.

Slogans like Hum Cheen Kar Len Ge Azaadi (We will snatch freedom for ourselves) were chanted during the two-day event. The incident occurred when two senior Pakistani journalists were addressing a situation on the state of politics in Pakistan and contemporary issues affecting the country.

Hamid Mir, Wustullah Khan and Asma Shirazi were among the speakers and they left the stage after anti-Pakistan slogans were raised.

Protesters who were speaking in conditions of anonymity told CNN-News18 that they want freedom from Pakistan.

The protesters said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can no longer remain a colony of the Pakistan Army. They pointed to the current situation in Kashmir and said that the time for Kashmiris to decide their fate has arrived as they chanted Ye Watan Hamara Hai, Iski Hifazat Hum Karenge, Iske Faisley Hum Karenge, Iski Hukoomat Hum Karenge (This is our land, we will protect it. We will be its decision-makers and lawmakers).

The protest comes days after separatist leader Sheikh Hassan Johri from the Gilgit-Baltistan region warned the Pakistan Army and accused the Pakistan government of fascism. Separatist leaders also organised marches against the Army as well as against taxes levied on the residents of the region last month.

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are concerned about their well-being and safety after the Pakistan Army said it will litigate Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), cadres for committing violence and attacking army installations on May 9 after their leaders were arrested.

The residents fear that this could be the precursor to another period of military dictatorship which means total disregard for human rights, especially in the PoK region.

The incidents in Islamabad are acting as a wake-up call for the residents who fear for their safety under the Shehbaz Sharif-regime and are also worried about their aspirations as the country illegally occupying their lands is also going through an economic crisis.